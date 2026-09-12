23 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Country Icon Who Rose to Fame Alongside Elvis Presley, Inspired Merle Haggard, and Became One of the Genre’s Greatest Ambassadors

On this day (September 12) in 2003, Johnny Cash died from complications of diabetes at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 71. One of his first major tours was with his Sun Records labelmate, Elvis Presley, in the 1950s. Later, he performed a prison concert with Merle Haggard in the audience. The concert inspired Haggard to pursue a music career. Moreover, Cash was one of country music’s greatest ambassadors. Even those who normally avoid the genre still enjoy some of the Man in Black’s biggest hits.

Cash stumbled into one of the most iconic country bands in history. Shortly after finishing a stint in the Air Force, he met Luther Perkins and Marshall Grant. They shared a love of music and began playing together in the evenings. Before long, they started a band with Perkins on lead guitar, Grant on Bass, and Cash on vocals and acoustic guitar. They eventually plucked up the courage to audition for Sam Phillips at Sun Records in 1955. Later that year, Cash released his debut single, “Cry! Cry! Cry!,” which became a top 20 hit.

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A year later, Cash was on the road with the up-and-coming Elvis, who drew throngs of adoring young women. Cash, newly married at the time, wrote “I Walk the Line” as a promise to Vivian Liberto that he would remain faithful. It also became his first No. 1. He played the song during his Grand Ole Opry debut that summer.

By the end of the decade, he had a string of hit albums and singles under his belt and was well on his way to superstardom. However, he never forgot about those who were less fortunate.

Johnny Cash Had a Major Impact on Country Music

Few artists have had as much of an impact on country music as Johnny Cash. While his songwriting and vocal style left their mark, that’s only part of his influence. His empathy and desire to showcase underappreciated talent were the keys to his true impact.

For instance, Cash played several free concerts for the inmates of California’s prisons. Two of those concerts became the iconic live albums At Folsom Prison and At San Quentin. His most historically important prison concert took place on New Year’s Day in 1958, behind the walls of San Quentin. A young Merle Haggard was one of the 5,000 inmates who watched him perform.

That concert made Haggard want to get his life right and pursue a music career. He later wrote and recorded multiple songs that became classics. Moreover, he helped develop and popularize the Bakersfield Sound, influencing generations of artists.

Then, there’s Kris Kristofferson. It’s fair to say that fewer people would know about the late, great songwriting genius if not for Cash. He and his wife, June Carter Cash, invited Kristofferson to join them onstage during the Newport Folk Festival. It was his first time performing in front of a crowd. Cash also championed him and his songs on The Johnny Cash Show.

A Great Ambassador

“Johnny Cash is the only country music I’ll listen to.” Generations of music lovers have uttered that phrase. Listeners from all walks of life can find something about the Man in Black that they enjoy. For some, it’s the booming bass baritone voice. Others enjoy his socially conscious songwriting. At the same time, the rebellious attitude that comes across in his music has been a draw for many.

[RELATED: Johnny Cash Recorded His First No. 1—a Song He Wrote as a Promise to His First Wife]

No matter how you look at it, there’s something special about Cash, his catalog, and more importantly, his legacy. He’s a beacon, a great unifier. We may disagree on many things, but we can all agree that “I Walk the Line,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Folsom Prison Blues” are among the greatest songs ever recorded.

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