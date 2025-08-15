3 Rock Frontmen From the 90s Who Knew How To Party

There was a time when knowing how to party was a prerequisite to becoming a rock and roll star. These days, with the ever-present cameras of TMZ and social media combined with the general decrease in alcohol consumption, the ability to party has become less of a priority amongst artists. But in the 1990s? It was all the rage.

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to take a look at the careers of three famous—and infamous—rockers from the 1990s who were surely known back then for an ability to party with the best of ’em. Indeed, these are three rockers from the 90s who knew how to party.

Axl Rose

The 1990s began with a bang. Not only did it include grunge music and so-called gangsta rap, but it also included the hair bands from the 80s that were still doing their thing in the 90s. At the top of that list is Guns N’ Roses with their brand of wild rock. What started with songs like “Welcome to the Jungle” continued with tracks like “Live And Let Die.” Helming the band was rambunctious lead vocalist Axl Rose with torrential lead vocals and a desire to get down and shake his groove thang.

The Gallagher Brothers

While we are including two in this spot meant for one, the judges will allow it. Both the Gallagher brothers—Liam and Noel—were known for rabble-rousing. Not only did they enjoy a late-night party, but if it led to a public spat between the two oft-feuding bros, then all the better. Their parties and their arguments led to their band Oasis breaking up for several years, but as of 2025, the brothers and the group are back together on tour. Let the party continue!

Anthony Kiedis

If you appear on stage with your band totally naked except for a tube sock on your private parts, then you automatically land a spot on this hallowed list. The Los Angeles-born rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers used to be the upstart rebels in music. Today, they’re something of elder statesmen, but we still wouldn’t put it past them to pull this kind of stunt again. Still, though, in the 80s and 90s when they were just coming up, the band led by Anthony Kiedis made sure the world knew that they knew how to party. Gym socks and all.

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images