3 Forgotten Soft Rock Hits That Still Sound Incredible Late at Night

There isn’t a vibe more delectable than cruising through the cityscape late at night in your car, while some niche soft rock songs play on your speakers. If I could bottle up that vibe and keep it with me forever, I’d do it. Luckily, it’s a relaxing experience that anyone can indulge in, and these three forgotten soft rock tunes are perfect for a very specific playlist for such an occasion.

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“Just When I Needed You Most” by Randy VanWarmer from ‘Warmer’ (1979)

“Just When I Needed You Most” by Randy VanWarmer doesn’t get as much love as it used to, and that’s a shame. This is a great soft rock tune. And, in line with this list’s subject, VanWarmer wrote this song after being inspired by both a devastating breakup and the breakdown of his beloved car. It’s a classic cruising-through-the-city song, one that people really did love when it first dropped. “Just When I Needed You Most” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 in the UK, Ireland, and other countries.

“Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah from ‘Lake Shore Drive’ (1972)

Remember “Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah? This early 1970s soft rock bop was an ode to a specific highway located in Chicago. However, because the abbreviation “LSD” was often used to describe the scenic road, many listeners thought this song was about hallucinogenic drugs. Whether or not there was a double entendre at work, this song was a pretty big hit locally in Chicago. “Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah remains a beloved tribute to the Chicago sound.

“Sara” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Tusk’ (1979)

This Fleetwood Mac classic is on the folkier side of soft rock. But it also manages to sound particularly modern for its time. A very distinctive transitional tune between the 70s and 80s, I’d say. This entry on our list of soft rock songs has definitely not been forgotten by Fleetwood Mac fans. However, today’s modern soft rock enjoyers might have forgotten about how good it is. “Sara” was a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when it first dropped in 1979.

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