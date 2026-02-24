3 ACM Winners From 1978 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

The 1970s were a golden age for country music. But for an age to be golden, it has to extend for a rather lengthy period of time. A golden age can’t just be two or three years, of course. And in country music, what had started in the earlier part of the decade was still very much going in the latter half.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore some top country artists and some big name trophies they received towards the end of the 1970s. Indeed, these are three ACM winners from 1978 who we still can’t get enough of now.

Dolly Parton

With three nominations on the night, Dolly Parton certainly enjoyed a lot of attention at the 1978 ACM award show. But then suddenly, she was the star of the night. Indeed, Parton, who is perhaps the most important and most beloved country artist of all time, received the coveted Entertainer of the Year at the 1978 ACMs, beating out a stacked field that included Mel Tillis, Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn, and perennial winner Roy Clark. The nod came after Parton dropped two albums in 1977, Here You Come Again and New Harvest…First Gathering.

Kenny Rogers

While Parton won Entertainer of the Year at the 1978 ACMs, it was Rogers who walked into the evening with the most nominations. And it was also Rogers who walked out of the affair holding the most trophies. Indeed, Entertainer of the Year was the sole award Rogers didn’t take home from the pageant. He did, however, garner Album of the Year, Top Male Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Crystal Gayle

The Paintsville, Kentucky-born country star Crystal Gayle also earned some attention at the 1978 ACMs. She took home the award for Top Female Vocalist of the Year, beating out a who’s who of country stars, including Parton, Lynn, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt. That’s not a field of names, that’s a Hall of Fame induction list! But Gayle was victorious thanks to her 1977 LP We Must Believe In Magic.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images