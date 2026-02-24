3 Rock Songs That Should Be Played at Full Volume or Not at All

Rock is not a meek genre by any means. Arguably, it’s the most in-your-face genre if used to its full power. While rock has gone through softer eras, it will always be a genre you want to play loud and proud. The three rock classics below shouldn’t be played at anything other than full volume. If you don’t, you’re seriously missing out on the full scope of the experience. If your speakers aren’t nearly exploding at the sound of these rock hits, you need to rethink some things.

“Shoot To Thrill” by AC/DC

AC/DC’s “Shoot To Thrill” can’t really sound quiet. No matter how hard you try to resign this song to background music, Brian Johnson’s vocals will always cut through any other noise. He’s not an artist we’d deem easy listening.

The band has several songs that could end up on this list, but “Shoot To Thrill” is the one that first comes to mind. This track is endlessly energetic and corrosive. This is rock in its truest form—there is no dampening this song’s fervor. Best not to try.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty

Tom Petty’s “American Girl” isn’t as spirited as “Shoot To Thrill,” but it’s still a song that demands full volume. This breezy rock song is the kind of track you want to be jamming down the highway to, windows down, volume knob maxed out. This song could work as a soft background track, but that would obscure its true purpose.

This song doesn’t get much play at anything other than full volume. The undisputed classic doesn’t have many haters, making it always a welcome addition to any listening session. It would come as a shock if anyone didn’t instinctively turn the volume way up when “American Girl” comes on.

“Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” is one of the weirdest, most distinctive rock songs ever. The opening vocal riff is known by almost every rock fan the world over. It’s impossible to let this song go by quietly. It demands to be front and center.

You would be doing a massive disservice to this song if you played it at anything other than full volume. You’d be weakening its attitude and vigor. You have to match this song’s enthusiasm with your own listening habits.

