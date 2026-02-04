3 ACM Winners From 1991 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

If the 1970s was a golden age for country music, then the 1990s was the beginning of yet another one. Indeed, it was the final decade of the 20th century that gave fans a new wave of stellar artists, a new generation of songwriters and music to enjoy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to examine that changing of the country music guard. We wanted to highlight one of the decade’s early awards shows to underscore the sheer talent entering the landscape at the time. Indeed, these are three ACM winners from 1991 we still can’t get enough of now.

Garth Brooks

While the Academy of Country Music Awards has a nice ring to it, the show in 1991 could easily have been renamed the Garth Brooks Awards Show Celebration and no one would have really noticed. Indeed, Brooks, the man in the 10-gallon hat who can fill up arenas all around the world, was nominated for seven ACM Awards in 1991. He took home six, including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Top Male Vocalist of the Year, Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video of the Year.

Reba McEntire

It’s impossible not to notice Reba McEntire. Whether it’s her fiery personality, fiery head of red hair, or her Platonic Ideal of a country persona, the musician is one of the most indelible and memorable stars country music has ever produced. And in 1991, she got some flowers for her prowess. She took home the ACM award for Top Female Vocalist of the Year. McEntire’s 1990 LP, Rumors Has It, included perhaps her most famous release, her rendition of the Bobbie Gentry track, “Fancy”.

Alan Jackson

Today, Alan Jackson is one of the best-selling country artists of all time. He’s sold a whopping 75 million records around the globe. But in 1991, he was just an up and comer looking to prove himself. Indeed, at the 1991 ACMs, Jackson took home the prized Top New Male Vocalist award (Shelby Lynne won Top New Female Vocalist). The sweet-singing Jackson got the nod for his debut LP, Here In The Real World.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images