3 Iconic Rock Songs That Were Turned Into Puffy Pop Singles

If you are a purist classic rock fan, then you just might believe that turning a rock song into a pop song is sacrilege. In some instances, we agree with you, and in others, not so much, as the musicians actually do a fairly good job in reimagining the song. While there are certainly some musical similarities between pop and rock music, the ultimate difference is the attitude they uphold; a lot of the time, they couldn’t be more different. That being said, here are three iconic rock songs that were turned into puffy pop singles.

“American Pie” by Madonna

Alright, this is one of the instances where we agree with the purist classic rock fans. No one, not even Tom Petty or Bob Dylan, should have released a cover of this iconic piece of American culture. So, why did Madonna feel compelled to do so? Who knows, but we aren’t the biggest fans of her take on the song. However, we do expect the ambition it took to undergo the project.

Released in 2000, this Madonna track peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, did it reach that high because people genuinely liked the song, or is it because Madonna covered one of the greatest hits in classic rock history? Again, who knows, but personally, this song should have remained untouched.

“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” by Britney Spears

Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” is the epitome of the hyperbolic, rebellious, and outcast culture embedded in the genre. Consequently, it is a staple and a highly lauded single. When Britney Spears released this song in 2002, she didn’t uphold that perception, as she drowned it in her sound and style. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but again, some things are better off left alone.

Following the release, Spears’ cover of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” didn’t manage to appear on the Billboard Hot 100. While this is suprising, it also isn’t incredibly suprising, and we’ll let you surmise as to why that is.

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak” by Mariah Carey

They both play music, yes, but what other similarities, as musicians, do Mariah Carey and Def Leppard share? If you think none, then we agree with you, and that is why it is so surprising that Mariah Carey decided to cover Leppard’s 1981 single, “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”. And, less surprisingly yet still surprisingly, it works incredibly well.

Released in 2002, this cover didn’t manage to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. However, we believe it certainly had the legs to. Ultimately, the lyrics and the general tone of the song match Carey’s style impeccably well. So, in this instance, we disagree with you, purist classic rock fans out there.

