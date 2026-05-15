3 Acoustic Classic Rock Songs From the 90s That Are More Like Poetry

If you were a fan of the acoustic guitar, the 1990s were your decade. Everywhere you looked, some new rock artist was playing his or her acoustic. MTV created a whole series around the idea, and at the same time, jam bands were popping up everywhere, jingle-jangling their six-strings.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to dive into three acoustic-driven rock songs from the time period that were both exemplary and poetic. Indeed, these are three acoustic classic rock songs from the 90s that are more like poetry.

“Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls from ‘Dizzy Up The Girl’ (1998)

If you’ve been on social media at all lately, chances are you’ve seen about a billion videos from people who became famous in the 1990s sharing pictures from their heyday on Instagram or Facebook. And each time, the photos are displayed over “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls. The song is nostalgic, but it’s also poetic. It captures that deep pang, the pining for love and affection. And the acoustic guitar drives the tune with a sense of strength and fragility.

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. from ‘Out Of Time’ (1991)

There isn’t a song more poetic from the decade than R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion”. And the thoughtful track is bolstered not only by an acoustic guitar but also by an acoustic mandolin as well. The band’s guitarist, Peter Buck, outdid himself when composing the music for this timeless offering. And R.E.M.’s lead vocalist, Michael Stipe, opined himself vulnerably in the lyrics to match it all. Indeed, Stipe singing mournfully over the hard-strummed acoustic instruments—1990s chef’s kiss!

“Daughter” by Pearl Jam from ‘Vs.’ (1993)

Grunge music in the 1990s wasn’t exactly known for its acoustic prowess. When you bought a grunge record, you did so for its heavy, sludgy sounds. But then someone had the bright idea to strip the genre of its amplified weight and pair it with acoustic guitars. With that, MTV Unplugged was born. But grunge fans got to hear the genre done acoustically outside of those confines, as well. For evidence, just check out Pearl Jam’s 1993 tune, “Daughter”, a poetic song about a child with a learning disability.

Photo by Frédéric REGLAIN/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images