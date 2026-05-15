3 Country Songs From 1965 That Will Be Timeless Forever

It takes a special kind of country song to be remembered after more than 60 years. Fortunately, these three country songs are timeless enough that they will likely always be considered classics.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blue Kentucky Girl” by Loretta Lynn

One of Loretta Lynn’s early hits, “Blue Kentucky Girl” might seem like it would have been written by Lynn, since she is from Kentucky. Instead, the song is written by Johnny Mullins. “Blue Kentucky Girl” is the title track of Lynn’s fourth studio album.

A Top 10 hit, “Blue Kentucky Girl” says, “I swear I love you by the moon above you / How bright is it shining in your world / Some morning when you wake up all alone / Just come on home to your blue Kentucky girl.”

In 1979, Emmylou Harris also had a Top 10 hit with “Blue Kentucky Girl”.

“King Of The Road” by Roger Miller

Among Roger Miller’s many hits is “King Of The Road“. One of his more popular songs, “King Of The Road” appears on his sophomore record, The Return Of Roger Miller. Miller is the sole writer of the song, which is his second No. 1 single. It also became a crossover hit for Miller.

An ode to living a hobo’s life, “King Of The Road” says, “Trailers for sale or rent, rooms to let fifty cents / No phone, no pool, no pets, I ain’t got no cigarettes / Ah but two hours of pushin’ broom buys a / Eight by twelve four-bit room / I’m a man of means by no means, king of the road.”

Miller had the idea for “King Of The Road” while performing in Ontario, Canada.

“I saw a statue of a hobo in a cigar shop where I was staying,” Miller recalls. “I purchased it and took it to my room and wrote the song.”

“Love Bug” by George Jones

It’s hard not to smile listening to George Jones sing “Love Bug”. Written by Wayne Kemp and Curtis Wayne, “Love Bug” appears on Jones’s New Country Hits record.

“Love Bug” says, “Oh, that little bitty teeny weeny thing they call the lovebug / Nobody’s ever seen it, but it’s got the whole world shook up / It all started with a little bitty kiss and a hug / It’s a little bitty teeny weeny thing they call the lovebug.”

Johnny Paycheck sings background vocals on the feel-good tune. Almost 30 years later, in 1994, George Strait had a hit single with “Love Bug” as well.

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