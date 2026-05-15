No Skips: 3 Movie Soundtracks That 70s Kids Will Never Forget

Today, we have a number of forms of entertainment. There are more social media platforms than we can count. There are more TV channels and streaming devices than the entire world can watch at once. And dozens of new movies seem to come out every week.

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But in the 1970s? Things were different. That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three movie soundtracks that helped make the 1970s film-going experience memorable. Indeed, this is no skips: three movie soundtracks 70s kids will never forget.

‘Saturday Night Fever’ (1977)

Who could forget disco music and the craze it caused in the 1970s? For a handful of years during the decade, people were dancing under disco balls like their lives depended on it. And one of the reasons why was because of the 1977 movie, Saturday Night Fever. Actor John Travolta shook his hips all the way to stardom thanks to this film. And its soundtrack included immediately iconic disco songs from bands like the Bee Gees, including “Staying Alive” and “Night Fever”.

‘Grease’ (1978)

Speaking of John Travolta, the late 1970s was his time to shine. After Saturday Night Fever, Travolta parlayed his success into another singing and dancing film, Grease. From disco balls to automobiles, Travolta showed his dance moves translated to all vibes. And the songs on this film soundtrack also showcase his singing chops, along with those from co-star Olivia Newton-John. Check out indelible tunes like “You’re The One That I Want”, “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee”, and “Greased Lightnin’”.

‘Super Fly’ (1972)

Years before Travolta became a singing and dancing sensation in film, Curtis Mayfield was writing and composing the soundtrack for the 1972 movie Super Fly. Mayfield’s signature falsetto is all over the film. His singing chops bring tension and drama to the screen; his songwriting skills elevate the story. Mayfield’s is one of the classic voices of the decade. He just sounds like a buzzing city—as if steam is coming up from the manholes and buildings are scraping the sky in his compositions.

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