3 Famous Pop Songs That Aged Into Pure Art

Sometimes, pop songs can seem like a grab at fame. To the genre’s naysayers, pop music isn’t art, it’s currency. But just because something is catchy doesn’t mean there’s no merit beyond its instant appeal. The three pop masterpieces below prove that. These three songs have aged into classic status. With decades between the peak of their popularity, we can appreciate these songs for what they are: works of art.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Would Definitely Listen to if You Were a Lovestruck Teenager in the 80s]

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” — Kate Bush

Kate Bush experienced a resurgence in 2022, thanks to the growing popularity of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” amongst younger audiences. That Stranger Things-fuelled rebirth reminded us all of something we may have forgotten, or perhaps never knew: this song is a piece of art.

Bush’s theatrics shine on this song, delivering an epic of sorts. Bush lets this song slowly build to an apex, dragging the listener down winding paths of emotions. This song might have one of the catchiest choruses of the 80s, but that doesn’t distract from its artful construction and performance.

“Ray Of Light” — Madonna

Madonna’s “Ray Of Light” is a dance classic. Most of the time, we regard this song for its floor-filling capabilities, but the lyrics are deeply meditative. When we care enough to dig into the message behind this beat, we find a strong exploration of fame.

“Faster than the speeding light, she’s flying / Trying to remember where it all began,” Madonna sings, referencing a pivotal moment in her rise to the top of the pop heap. Over the years, this song has been used to energize a crowd, but beneath its immediate appeal lies a reflective work of art.

“I Feel Love” — Donna Summer

Speaking of dance classics, lastly on our list of artful pop songs is Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” Good art can influence an entire generation of fellow artists. That was the case for this Summer classic. Everyone from Brian Eno to Summer’s fellow disco artists knew this song was the future of music the minute they heard it.

Audiences may not have realized they were witnessing history, but they did know this song made them feel something. At one point, this song was a dance hit and not much more. Now, in hindsight, we’re able to see how influential this art pop song was.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)