3 Acoustic Renditions of Bruce Springsteen Songs That May Be Better Than the Originals

Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest American rock and roll stars of the 20th century. The Long Branch, New Jersey-born songwriter and performer is known for tunes like “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Born to Run.” And while the artist is also known for his sweeping live shows and big, buzzy performances, there are several more intimate acoustic renditions of his tracks that are tremendous.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such examples. A trio of acoustic Bruce Springsteen songs that pique the interest of both his casual and most ardent fans. Indeed, these are three acoustic renditions of Bruce Springsteen songs that may even be better than the originals.

“Born to Run” from Born to Run (1975)

This song, which is originally from Bruce Springsteen’s 1975 LP Born to Run, is one of his most famous tracks. It’s about being young and full of fire and wanting to get out from wherever you are to find a bigger and perhaps better world. To wrap your arms around the one you love and to hit the road together. And this acoustic version combines the intimacy of pillow talk with the bold desire for more. On the tune, he sings,

In the day we sweat it out on the streets

Of a runaway American dream

At night we ride through the mansions of glory

In suicide machines

Sprung from cages on Highway 9

Chrome wheeled, fuel injected, and steppin’ out over the line

Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back

It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap

We gotta get out while we’re young

‘Cause tramps like us, baby, we were born to run

Yes, girl, we were

“Thunder Road” from Born to Run (1975)

Another from Springsteen’s 1975 LP Born to Run, this love song is about finding more. Here, Springsteen goes as far as to name the road he wants to travel out on. The road that will lead him and his love to the life they’ve only now just dreamed of. Springsteen was known for his burning desire. It came out in his songs and on stage during his live performances. And this song, like the one above, was no different. On it, he sings (over an acoustic),

The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways

Like a vision she dances across the porch as the radio plays

Roy Orbison’s singing for the lonely

Hey, that’s me and I want you only

Don’t turn me home again

I just can’t face myself alone again

Don’t run back inside, darling

You know just what I’m here for

So you’re scared and you’re thinking

That maybe we ain’t that young anymore

Show a little faith, there’s magic in the night

You ain’t a beauty, but hey, you’re alright

Oh, and that’s alright with me

“Born in the U.S.A.” from Born in the U.S.A. (1984)

Springsteen’s most popular song but also the one that often gets misinterpreted. This song is not about the patriotism of being an American citizen, but about the plight many American citizens experience after they are sent to war—a plight they feel despite being from America and having fought for the country. Here on this acoustic rendition, he changes up the delivery and sings it over a 12-string guitar, offering fans,

Born down in a dead man’s town

The first kick I took was when I hit the ground

You end up like a dog that’s been beat too much

‘Til you spend half your life just coverin’ up

Born in the U.S.A

I was born in the U.S.A

I was born in the U.S.A

Born in the U.S.A

