‘The Voice’ Winner Shot at His Texas Ranch, Airlifted to Hospital

Back in 2007, the music industry learned the name of Jason Head, known as Sundance Head, when he appeared on American Idol. The country singer seemed to dominate the stage with each passing week. And with one week to go before the finale, tragedy struck as he was voted off. Not letting that slow him down, Head continued to pursue a career in country music. And in 2016, he once again tried his luck in a singing competition. But this time, it was The Voice. Landing on Team Blake Shelton, Head eventually won. While carving out his own place in country music, news recently surfaced that the singer was shot on his Texas ranch.

Sharing details surrounding the incident, Head’s agent Trey Newman revealed the singer was shot while on his Texas ranch. Not giving away too many details surrounding the incident, Newman did admit that Head received help before being airlifted to a nearby hospital. According to his wife, Misty, the singer was shot in the stomach. She asked fans to come together and pray for her husband’s speedy recovery.

Again, the reasoning behind the shot was unknown at the time, but Newman admitted that Head loved to hunt on his ranch. As for his current condition, “It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted. We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby.” Going in for immediate surgery after the incident, the agent continued, “The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have happened is if it traveled through something else.”

How Sundance Head Really Got Shot

Giving up what little information he had at the time, Newman explained, “It sounds like they’re gonna leave it in there. His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake.”

Posting more details on the Sundance Head Facebook page, the incident came into full view as the update read, “He’s at the ranch hunting by himself went up yesterday the boys were coming up this evening to join him for a weekend together and well this happened. It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off.”

Misty ended the update, asking fans to come together for Head. “Prayer Warriors we need y’all. This is Misty – I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers.”

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)