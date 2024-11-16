Listen to Elton John’s New Collaboration with Brandi Carlile, the Theme Song to His ‘Never Too Late’ Documentary

Elton John has released a brand-new song called “Never Too Late,” a collaborative tune he co-wrote and recorded with his pal Brandi Carlile that serves as the theme to his new documentary of the same name.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Never Too Late” is available now as a digital single, and a music video for the track has debuted at John’s official YouTube channel. The clip features unseen snippets from the Elton John: Never Too Late documentary, as well as archival photos. It also includes footage of John and Carlile working on the song in the studio.

[RELATED: Watch Joni Mitchell Perform Swinging Rendition of Fiery Elton John Track at the Hollywood Bowl]

The piano-driven ballad begins features John and Carlile alternately handling lead vocals and harmonizing together. The song’s poetic lyrics seem to allude to Elton’s eventful and drama-filled life and career, as well as his resilience and continued passion for music.

“Never Too Late” was produced by Andrew Watt, who also helped write the tune.

Elton Posted a Message About “Never Too Late”

Elton has posted a message on his socials about the new song, sharing major praise for Carlile as a songwriter and music artist.

“When Brandi told me she was so inspired by the early cut of the documentary that she wanted us to co-write a new song for it, I was thrilled,” he wrote. “We loved the collaboration so much that it became the title for the film.”

John continued, “I’ve known for a long time how great she was but still, reading her lyrics and co-writing with her on the music was deeply moving. Especially given how personal [the film] is to see, seeing my life on the screen, she just perfectly captured the essence of the documentary and why I stopped touring to spend more time with my family.”

Elton added about Carlile’s musical talents, “I’m constantly astonished by her craft, she can channel my voice in a way only [my lyricist] Bernie [Taupin] has managed to do before. I know Bernie helped guide Brandi on that. The standard of her musicianship, her songwriting, her passion for what she does are sensational. She truly is one of the greatest there is.”

Brandi Carlile Also Shared a Message About the Collaboration

Carlile also posted a message about “Never Too Late” and the documentary on her social media pages.

“It was a distinct honor to get to write this song with my dear friend [Elton John] for his new documentary Never Too Late,” the note begins. “I think everyone knows how I feel about this man. I would never have played a piano chord or written a word without my heroes Elton John and [Bernie Taupin].”

Carlile then commented about the new movie.

“This film documents Elton’s unparalleled brilliance, bravery and resilience,” she wrote. “It not only cements Elton’s role as one of the most important and influential figures in rock and roll history, but it offers an insight into what an incredible husband and father he is, and the peace and serenity he found later in life.”

Brandi concluded, “Congratulations to [David Furnish, John’s husband,] for directing such a moving portrait of Elton’s life.”

More About the Documentary

Elton John: Never Too Late will get its TV premiere on December 13 on Disney+. The documentary, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, will have a limited run in U.S. and U.K. theaters starting on November 15.

The movie follows John as he prepares to play the final North American concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The show took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022.

Described as an “emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey,” the movie also features Elton looking back on his life and long and extremely successful career. The film captures John reflecting on the various highs and lows of his career, including his battle with drug abuse and addiction and his happy later-in-life chapter as a husband and father to two sons.

In addition to in-depth interviews with John, Never Too Late also features previously unseen archival footage and photos.

John’s Previous Collaborations with Carlile

John and Carlile previously collaborated on a song called “Simple Things,” from Elton’s 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions.

Brandi also performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with Elton at his November 2022 concert at Dodger Stadium. In addition, the two also took part on Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” show at the Hollywood Bowl on October 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, The Who’s Pete Townshend commented in a December 2023 interview with Clash Music that John and Carlile were recording an entire album together. No official word about that project has been announced, though.