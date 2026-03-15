3 Alternative Rock Songs From 1997 That Are Perfect for a Road Trip

Alternative rock may have peaked commercially in the mid-90s, but bands continued to release landmark albums through the rest of the decade. Multiple releases from 1997 became classics and helped transform rock music as computer recording offered new ways to manipulate sound. The music felt uniquely kinetic, transportive, and occasionally futuristic.

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So what better year to mine for a road trippin’ playlist? Allow these alternative rock songs from 1997 to transport you somewhere. A good playlist is a reminder not to skip the places between here and there. As our final song illustrates.

“D’You Know What I Mean?” by Oasis

Following the colossal success of “Wonderwall”, the anticipation and hype surrounding the third Oasis album had reached a frenzied state. Even by Britpop standards. So the Gallagher brothers returned with Be Here Now, an ambitious LP, loaded with a mountain of production and very long songs. The first single, “D’You Know What I Mean?” at eight minutes, is like burning a candle at both ends with an infinity wick. This psychedelic banger is perfect for your road trip, not only because of its length. The vibe here is full-on Mancunian swagger and just the thing to keep you awake on a long, narrow stretch of highway.

“February Stars” by Foo Fighters

If you’re driving west and reach the point where the sky appears to touch the desert floor, you might want to add Foo Fighters’ second album to your playlist. Especially if you’re inclined to search for UFOs, aliens, and the like out near Roswell. “February Stars” will propel the nighttime drive. When everyone else in the car has fallen asleep, and you’re alone, under a moonlit abyss, deep in the feels, in a dorm-room-style soliloquy about the utter vastness of things. Here, Dave Grohl’s emo ballad will serve you well.

“The Tourist” by Radiohead

Like Dave Grohl’s first FF masterpiece, the whole of OK Computer will guide you through your leg of the drive. But if you’re only choosing one track, try the album closer, “The Tourist”, which is a slow burner with timeless advice from Thom Yorke. Many become antsy during a long excursion. Impatient and fidgety, they badger the driver with, “Are we there yet?” or “How much further?”

But in a geographical expanse such as the U.S., driving across the country is an experience worth savoring. So take your time. Take it all in. And listen to Yorke when he sings, “Idiot, slow down, slow down.”

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