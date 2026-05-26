3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Changed Radio for Good

Many believe classic rock “died” in the 1990s, though that’s certainly up for debate. No matter what you believe, some 1990s songs still make it to classic rock radio on a daily basis. And I bet you could turn on a station right now and hear one of the following three classics from the era playing. Let’s look at a few gems from the 1990s that made classic rock radio even better today.

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“Heart-Shaped Box” by Nirvana from ‘In Utero’ (1993)

This is definitely one of the most definitive songs to come out of Nirvana’s final album, In Utero, in 1993. This grunge classic has been interpreted differently through the years, despite Cobain himself saying that he wrote it about children dying from terminal cancer. Many believe it’s about Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love. Regardless of what the song is really about, it’s an absolutely incredible track with all the hallmark elements of a solid grunge song. “Heart-Shaped Box” peaked at No. 1 on several rock-related US charts. It also reached No. 5 on the UK Singles chart.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

When one thinks of Soundgarden and Chris Cornell’s absolutely legendary vocal style, one thinks of “Black Hole Sun”. This song is definitely the band’s signature. Just as well, it’s far from the typical grunge fodder you’d expect from a rock track from 1994. “Black Hole Sun” is a touch psychedelic, a touch alt-rock, and a popular entry in any stoner rock playlist. It was also quite a hit for the band at the time, when it peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

“Glycerine” by Bush from ‘Sixteen Stone’ (1996)

By 1996, grunge was giving way to post-grunge. Lots of bands for the rest of the decade played with elements of both. Bush was one such band, and one of their most popular songs from the 1990s that still makes it to classic rock radio today is “Glycerine”. This alt-rock jam was made even better and moodier with the addition of orchestral strings. “Glycerine” really set the mood for more romantic, new millennium-style rock music that would follow in just a few years. “Glycerine” was also a commercial hit for the band and reached No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

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