3 Country Songs From the 1990s You Didn’t Know Were Written About Real People

Songs can be time capsules. They can be these wonderful vessels that we put our histories, hopes, and dreams in. Then, when we close them up, they go off on their own, doing their best to keep safe the memories that were placed inside. Here below, we wanted to explore three country songs that did just that. These are three tracks from back in the day that aim to remind us of a moment. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s you didn’t know were written about real people.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Midnight In Montgomery” by Alan Jackson from ‘Don’t Rock The Jukebox’ (1991)

When it comes to country music, it’s always great to hear contemporary artists honor those from the past. And that’s just what Alan Jackson did here on this 1991 offering from his LP, Don’t Rock The Jukebox. On it, Jackson remembers country icon Hank Williams and his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama. Singing over a lamenting plucked acoustic, Jackson paints a picture where a budding country star goes to Williams’ grave. There, he sees his ghost. Spooky!

“Seminole Wind” by John Anderson from ‘Seminole Wind’ (1992)

This song asks us to remember a lot about our history—and it’s not always easy. But life shouldn’t always feel comfortable, right? That’s what John Anderson believed when he wrote and released his 1992 track, “Seminole Wind”. The offering sheds light on some of the more difficult aspects of American history and our country’s forward progress, including the legacy of Seminole war chief Osceola. There are histories and legacies in our country’s rearview mirror. And they’re worth bringing to mind every so often at least.

“Billy The Kid” by Billy Dean from ‘Billy Dean’ (1992)

This is a fun song that blends two real-life people into one image. When the track begins, we’re meant to think of a dangerous outlaw. The first Billy the Kid was an American gunslinger who lived and toiled in the latter half of the 1800s. But 1990s songwriter Billy Dean plays on that idea and paints a picture of himself as a boy, riding his bike and pretending he is that outlaw from the past. Indeed, two real-life historical figures become one in this playful country offering.

Photo by Getty Images/John Atashian