3 Audioslave Concerts Every Fan Should See

When the iconic rock bands Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine (temporarily) dissolved around the turn of the 21st century, it seemed like there was only sadness to feel from the loss of those groups. But then rebirth happened and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell linked with the musicians of Rage (sans their lead singer Zack de la Rocha) and the band Audioslave formed.

Today, while Audioslave is no longer together, thanks, in part, to the tragic death by suicide of Cornell, there is much to love and remember. In fact, thanks to the beautiful of the internet and services like YouTube, fans can relive and enjoy, perhaps for the first time, concerts from the band. Here below, let’s do just that. These are three Audioslave shows every fan should see.

1. Germany (2003)

Can you imagine Audioslave taking the stage in front of thousands and starting off a music festival show with not their own song but “Seven Nation Army” from the White Stripes? Well, you no longer have to imagine that! In this 2003 concert from Europe, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello and the fells do just that. Along with the White Stripes hit, the band played songs like “Like A Stone” and “I Am The Highway.” Check it out here below.

2. New York City (2002)

Another seemingly impossible situation to imagine, in this 20-minute live performance the band got atop a roof in New York City to debut their songs for the Big Apple. Playing on top of the building used for David Letterman’s former late night show, Cornell and the gang played “Light My Way,” “Gasoline” and more songs, rip-roaring and announcing themselves as a force in rock. Check it out here below.

3. Cuba (2005)

It’s not every day, especially around the turn of the 21st century, that an American band would head down to Cuba to play. Relations between the two countries has historically been, well, full of friction. But here, Audioslave made the trek to the island nation and performed songs like “Gasoline,” the Soundgarden song “Spoonman” and “Cochise.” Check out the epic performance here below.

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage