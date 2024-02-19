Cody Johnson Stops Show For a Fan in Distress: “This Is Not A Travis Scott Concert”

Cody Johnson pumped the breaks on a recent performance after recognizing a fan in distress. The singer made sure that the fan got the help they needed.

Playing a show from his Leather tour, Johnson used his position on stage to point out a concert-goer who needed medical attention. A TikToker captured Johnson as he stopped the crowd and prevented the woman in question from getting injured by fellow concert-goers

Johnson said, “Can we get some medical attention down here on the front row please?” Johnson’s efforts to protect his fans conjure memories of Travis Scott’s infamous Astroworld Festival in 2021. Crowd surge caused 10 people to die and countless other injuries as well.

With his trademark wit, Johnson also took the moment to put Scott on blast. He continued, “This is not a Travis Scott concert. We will stop to help people out….” Johnson stopped the performance telling his crowd to be patient while he made sure the woman got the appropriate help she needed.

He said, “Y’all just sit tight. As soon as we figure this out we’ll continue with the show, but I’m gonna tell you right now, this is about you, this ain’t about me, so we’re going to stop and take care of this young lady before we do anything.”

Fans Praise Cody Johnson

In the aftermath of Astroworld Festival, many people criticized Scott for not doing more to help concert-goers caught in the deadly crowd surge. The rapper said he couldn’t hear cries for help from his vantage point on stage. The rapper also claimed he stopped his performance several times to try to assist.

Since then, Scott released a statement explaining how devastated he’s felt since that night. The trauma affected his ability to produce music in the months following the tragedy. He said it took him months to make music again.

“I always think about it. Those fans were like my family,” Scott told People. “You just feel for those people. And their families.”

“Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things. That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating,” he continued.

Meanwhile, fans praised Johnson for stopping the concert. One commented, “Cody Johnson is a class act.” Another wrote, “I got to go to his concert about a year or so ago, hands down the best concert I’ve ever been to.”

