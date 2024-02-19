4 Classic Rock Songs That Feature Bagpipes

When you think of the genre of classic rock, do you think about bagpipes? Well, while the instrument might be rare in rock, it was included in several songs from the 20th century that continue to please fans of the traditionally electric guitar-driven genre.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we will dive into four such tracks that feature the octopus-like instrument, which has been around in some fashion or another since the 13th century in regions like Europe, Northern Africa, Western Asia, and more. Let’s dive in.

[RELATED: Ranking the 5 Best Versions of Them’s “Gloria”—From Jimi Hendrix to Patti Smith]

1. “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll),” AC/DC

Released on the famed Australian rockers’ 1975 album, T.N.T., this song features Scottish-born singer Bon Scott performing both lead vocals and bagpipe playing. Scott had been in a pipe band prior to AC/DC, though he was the drummer in that outfit. Nevertheless, he went out and bout a set of bagpipes to learn and record with on this song, which has become a fan favorite of the classic rock group.

2. “Tomorrow,” U2

Released on the Irish rock band’s 1981 album, October, this song opens with pipes, setting the mood for an emotive offering reminiscent of fog floating over the countryside. Technically, the song uses an instrument native to Ireland, the Irish Uillean Pipes. But either way, the song is about lead singer Bono’s mother, who died when he was a boy. Check out the sorrowful track here below.

3. “Mull of Kintyre,” Paul McCartney & Wings

This song from the former Beatle’s band Wings opens with rhythmic acoustic guitar. The track is s tribute to the Kintyre peninsula in the southwest region of Scotland, where McCartney owns a farm. For its chorus, the tunes features several bagpipes playing in ode to the countryside and the song’s accompanying music video shows an army of players. It’s heartfelt and loving.

4. “Come Talk To Me,” Peter Gabriel

Released on Peter Gabriel’s 1992 album, Us, this song opens with drums and bagpipes that sing and soar through the proverbial sky. The track, which features Sinéad O’Connor, was written for and dedicated to Gabriel’s then-teenage daughter Melanie. His voice combined with the bagpipes is chef’s kiss perfection.

Photo by Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images