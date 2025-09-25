3 Beatles Songs That Time Forgot (But You Should Remember)

As of now, it’s hard to theorize when the relevance of The Beatles will fade. It’s quite trivial to assume when that will be, as there is truly no way to know. Though, as of now, this will not happen anytime soon. However, in terms of a few of their songs, that has already seemingly begun to happen.

“Hey Jude”, “Let It Be”, “Twist And Shout”, and “Get Back” are just a few of The Beatles’ songs that will always stay popular so long as The Beatles stay popular. Although that is not the case for these three Beatles songs, because as time has passed, so has the popularity of these tracks.

“Rocky Raccoon”

Released in 1968 on The Beatles’ self-titled album, better known as The White Album, “Rocky Raccoon” is one of the few songs in which The Beatles dabble in country music. One might argue that sonically speaking, it is one of the more unique tracks released by the Fab Four.

Uniqueness doesn’t lead to longevity, and that is the case for this phenomenal Beatles track. While steadfast and staunch Beatles fans certainly know this song. It seems fans who merely dabble in The Beatles don’t, which is incredibly unfortunate, because this song is a gem.

“I’ve Just Seen A Face”

The Beatles’ 1965 track “I’ve Just Seen A Face” is certainly not one of their most well-known songs. Nevertheless, it is superb and certainly one of the finest tracks from their 1965 album, Help! If you aren’t a Beatlehead, then you have to listen to a lot of their music to come across this one. Consequently, it has become a bit more obscure.

Well, obscure for The Beatles that is, and frankly, it’s not a huge surprise, as this track was not released as a single. Thus, it had no activity on the Billboard Hot 100 or any other major American charts. Is that why it’s fallen down the ranks of popular Beatles songs? Who knows, but it is certainly not as popular as their most infamous tracks.

“You Won’t See Me”

Rubber Soul is the album where The Beatles combined their teeny bopper ways with the cutting edge sound of 60s rock ‘n’ roll. One underrated track that perfectly displays that combination is the album’s third track, “You Won’t See Me”.

Like the rest of the songs on this list, “You Won’t See Me” was also not released as a single. So, again, it had no chart history or activity. Nonetheless, this is a Beatles track that deserves to re-enter circulation amongst their fans. Because, like many of their songs, it is right on the verge of being perfect.

Photo by Richard Mitchell/Shutterstock