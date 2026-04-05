3 Blues Rock Performances That Turned the Guitar Solo Into Musical Theater

Nothing makes a genre seem more theatrical than an iconic and impressive guitar solo, and that’s certainly the case for blues rock. When one thinks of sick guitar solos, one might think of metal. But blues rock made the guitar solo cool well before heavy metal was even a thing. Let’s take a look at a few legendary performances that prove blues rock could dish out a killer guitar solo or two. Or three, in this case.

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“The Messiah Will Come Again” by Roy Buchanan (1972)

This song comes from Roy Buchanan’s iconic self-titled record. You’d think a killer guitar solo would come from a more upbeat tune. However, “The Messiah Will Come Again” has a haunting quality to it, right down to each instrumental track in the song. Buchanan was a master at being emotionally expressive with his guitar, and the solo in this song really reflects that. Balancing emotional quality and technical ability has historically not been easy for even the best or most creative musicians. Buchanan made it look easy as pie on “The Messiah Will Come Again”.

“White Room” by Cream

Well, there was no avoiding including Cream on this list. The supergroup composed of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Jack Bruce were legends of blues rock during their short time together. Quite a few of their songs would be worthy of an entry on this list of blues rock guitar solos. However, I went with “White Room” because of how distinctive it is. Clapton’s work on lead is a fine example of what he was capable of, and this song features what might be his most memorable guitar solo of all time.

“Hey Joe” by Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix leaned into blues rock like it was made for him. Like Cream, Hendrix could have made this list with a dozen or more blues rock jams. “Hey Joe” is a more traditional song that helped popularize his work back in the 1960sm and I think it showcases one of his most iconic guitar solos ever. “Hey Joe” is also essential listening if you really want to get a feel for what made his style of guitar playing so innovative, right down to technique and effects.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns