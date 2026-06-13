3 Breakup Songs Written by Real-Life Married Couples

They say that it’s important to write what you know. But sometimes that’s impossible. Sometimes you have to use your imagination to get into the heart of a subject. After all, what happens if you’re a happily married person—how are you supposed to write a breakup song?

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Here below, we wanted to dive into that very dynamic. We wanted to showcase three rock songs from back in the day, written by folks in relationships. Indeed, these are three breakup songs written by real-life married couples.

“One Part Be My Lover” by Bonnie Raitt from ‘Luck Of The Draw’ (1991)

This 1991 song by Bonnie Raitt was co-written by her and her husband, the comedic actor Michael O’Keefe (you may remember him from such films as Caddyshack and The Great Santini). The two were married during most of the 1990s, and during their time as a couple, they wrote a number of tracks, including this one. The easy-listening, melancholy offering is about two people who come together. But it’s only for a short period of time. Maybe the two in the song are meant to be—soulmates—but it doesn’t matter in the end. They must split after a single hot and heavy night.

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumors’ (1977)

This song is the sole tune from Fleetwood Mac’s iconic 1977 LP, Rumors, that was written by the entire band. At one point or another, it was unclear just who was dating whom and who was married or not. Nevertheless, when this track was recorded by singer Christine McVie and bassist John McVie were still officially wed. Things were rocky between the two, of course, as just about every interpersonal relationship among the band was worn thin at the time. Perhaps it’s no wonder this offering includes lyrics like, “And if you don’t love me now / You will never love me again.“

“Don’t Renege On Our Love” by Richard and Linda Thompson from ‘Shoot Out The Lights’ (1982)

This rock offering from husband and wife duo Richard and Linda Thompson comes from their 1982 LP, Shoot Out The Lights. That title alone suggests some tension. But when you get down to the lyrics on this song, you hear the brokenheartedness. The track opens, “Remember when we were hand in hand / Remember we sealed it with a golden band / Now your eyes don’t meet mine, you’ve got a pulse like fever / Do I take you for a lover or just a deceiver?” Yeesh! Sounds so sad! But that’s what love can do for you. It can bring two people together, and then it can see them split.

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