6 of the Best Country Songs Turning 46 This Year

The year 1980 was a particularly good one for country music, both in terms of original compositions and classic covers of songs from other genres. In celebration of these iconic tracks turning 46 this year, we take a look at some of the all-time best country songs released in 1980.

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton

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What better way to kick off a list about country music from 1980 than with a “cup of ambition”? Dolly Parton’s title track from the comedy film of the same name remains one of the most beloved songs about working for the man, even 46 years later. The song captured the “women can have it all” ethos of the 1980s that persists today, and almost makes those early morning commutes worth it.

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“I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink” by Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard gifted the world with a tried-and-true beer-drinking song with his 1980 hit, “I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink”. The song was Hag’s 26th No. 1 track, spending three months total on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The album on which this track is featured, Back To The Barrooms, features other notable hits like “Misery And Gin” and “Leonard”.

“The Boxer” by Emmylou Harris

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Emmylou Harris has built her career on her uncanny ability to interpret other people’s songs in new, emotionally moving ways. Her cover of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s “The Boxer”, which appears on her 1980 album Roses In The Show, is certainly no exception. The lyrics “I am just a poor boy, though my story’s seldom told,” sung in Harris’ soft soprano, add another layer of delicate vulnerability to this classic track.

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

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George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is one of the most iconic country songs of all time. There’s romance. There’s also heartbreak. And at the end, the listener is reminded of just how closely these two facets of life exist with one another. The career-defining hit first appeared on Jones’ September 1980 album, I Am What I Am.

“A Lesson In Leavin’” by Dottie West

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Although many artists have covered “A Lesson In Leavin’” since 1980, country artist Dottie West’s original recording remains the most definitive version. With an ear-catching harmony feature and the kind of melody that lodges itself deep inside your head, this song is just as infectiously catchy as it was when it first came out 46 years ago.

“Midnight Rider” by Willie Nelson

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Closing out this list of incredible country music from 1980 that’s celebrating its 46th birthday this year is another cover: Willie Nelson’s version of “Midnight Rider” by The Allman Brothers Band. Nelson recorded the cover for the motion picture soundtrack to The Electric Horsemen, which technically came out in December 1979. Considering there were only ten more days left in the year when the film came out, we’d say it counts toward 1980, too.

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