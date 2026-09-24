3 British Invasion LPs From 1970 With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

When the British Invasion hit in the 1960s, music was never the same. Quickly, things changed. American audiences began to crave songs and albums from the many rock groups that came to the US from across the Atlantic Ocean. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three albums from near the dawn of the British Invasion that still hit today. Indeed, these are three British Invasion LPs from 1970 with melodies that still echo decades later.

‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles (1970)

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In many ways, The Beatles are synonymous with the 1960s. The Liverpool, England-born band defined the decade thanks to songs like “Yesterday” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”. But the band concluded the 1960s by recording their final album, which was released in 1970. Let It Be is a classic, and it showcases the band at the peak of their powers and also their most vulnerable. It may be strange to highlight The Beatles’ last album here, but it’s just that good.

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‘Led Zeppelin III’ by Led Zeppelin (1970)

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While The Beatles largely define the 1960s, Led Zeppelin largely defines the 1970s. The British-born rock band also helped to define rock music as we know it today. With giant vocals, echoing guitars, and booming rhythms, Led Zeppelin remains a behemoth in music history. The band released their third LP, Led Zeppelin III, in 1970, and the record kicked off a decade of dominance by the rock band. Dive into hard-hitting songs like “Immigrant Song” or more meandering ones like “Bron-Y-Aur Stomp” above.

‘Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One’ by The Kinks (1970)

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In some ways, The Kinks are the lost British Invasion band. Sure, we know songs like “Lola” and “You Really Got Me” pretty well. But the band lost several years in the middle of their heyday thanks to a US tour ban. Ah, what could have been. Regardless, The Kinks made their mark. In 1970, the British-born band released the LP, Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One. And with it came perhaps their best-known tune, “Lola”. If you want to know what 1970 was really like, dive into the tune above.

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