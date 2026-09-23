4 Storytelling Songs From the Early 1980s That Every Baby Boomer Still Knows by Heart

We often associate storytelling songs with folk traditions of the 1960s and prog rock of the 1970s, but that’s not to say that the 1980s had no narratives circulating the mainstream. On the contrary, some of the biggest hits of the decade had compelling storylines. There was just so much grooving and bopping that it was easy to forget you were actually singing along to a story—like in these four early 1980s storytelling songs that every baby boomer still knows by heart today.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield

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Rick Springfield gave all new meaning to the concept of yearning with his 1981 track, “Jessie’s Girl”. While it might not seem like a storytelling song outright, the early 1980s hit sets the scene plainly in the first verse. Jessie’s a good friend, but now he has a girlfriend, and Rick really likes her. There might not be a clear ending in the song itself, but that just gives the listener room to decide what happens.

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“Jack & Diane” by John Mellencamp

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John Mellencamp’s “Jack & Diane” is a storytelling song set in Anywhere, USA, featuring “two American kids growing up in the Heartland.” The song is just universal enough that anyone growing up in a small town (and even those who didn’t) can relate to it, and the storytelling aspect never gets so narrative that it becomes droll and boring. Still, a clear storyline with two main characters going through different phases of life ties the whole song together.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

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Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” is an example of an early 1980s storytelling song that has been open to interpretation, depending on who you ask. Was there a fellow celebrity Jackson was singing about? Was he the main character at all? The details that the song presents about a fling that turns into a paternity scare leave plenty of room for extra morsels of gossip, and the infectious groove keeps you listening.

“My Hometown” by Bruce Springsteen

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Baby boomers who identify as Bruce Springsteen fans will likely know the story of “My Hometown” by heart, even decades after its first release. Springsteen always weaves specific details in his narrative, but he does so in a way that feels so Everyman that it’s easy to find something to hold on to and compare to your personal life, too. Everyone has a hometown, and everyone has strong feelings about theirs, for better or worse.

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