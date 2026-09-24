4 Goofy Songs From the 1980s That I Can’t Help but Sing Along To

The 1980s were a decade of decadence, and that certainly translated to the popular music of the time. When songs were passionate, they were very passionate. When songs were sad or angry, they were very sad and angry. And when the music was goofy, silly, or a bit nonsensical, songs from the 1980s really committed to the bit. For that, I give the decade its due credit, especially since I can’t help but sing along to these absurd 1980s tracks when I hear them.

“Walk Like An Egyptian” by The Bangles

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It’s objectively ridiculous to present the idea that people in Egypt walk like the figures depicted in hieroglyphics, but what is the entertainment industry if not a long-term practice of the suspension of disbelief? Sure, I know there’s no such thing as walking like an Egyptian, actually. But that doesn’t stop me from singing (and dancing) along every single time I hear the iconic Bangles track, “Walk Like An Egyptian”.

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“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco

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One benefit of time travel that’s not talked about enough is the potential opportunity for Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a notoriously egotistical and precocious composer in his youth, to hear Falco’s “Rock Me Amadeus” centuries later. I feel like Mozart would have really, really enjoyed the fact that we were still listening to his compositions and writing songs about his legacy hundreds of years in the future. And can you imagine what he could’ve accomplished with the synthesizer?

“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

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Fortunately, I’ve never found myself in a situation where I felt like paranormal intervention was necessary. But thanks to Ray Parker Jr.’s theme song for the hit movie Ghostbusters, I know exactly who to call if that ever becomes an issue for me. No matter how many times I listen to this classic 1980s jam, I still feel compelled to shout “Ghostbusters!” during the refrain. Because really, who else would you call?

“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

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Men Without Hats might take the cake for my favorite dance song about not being friends with people who don’t dance. Originally written as a protest to being told that certain kinds of dancing popular in the new-wave movement weren’t allowed in nightclubs, Men Without Hats’ quintessential 1980s song is as goofy as it is rebellious. And you just don’t get too many good examples of goofy rebellion these days.

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