No 70s Kid Alive Could Forget These 3 Classic Rock Songs From 1977

Many a 70s kid back in the day got fed good when it came to classic rock hits, especially in the year 1977. From crossover pop hits to arena rock to folky jams, it was a fine year to be a rock fan. Let’s take a look at just three rock hits from that year that you’ll definitely remember if you’re a 70s kid.

“Lido Shuffle” by Boz Scaggs from ‘Silk Degrees’

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How about some pop rock with a bit of soul and R&B in the mix? Boz Scaggs dished out this genre-crossing hit back in early 1977. It was a fairly fast hit on the charts. Written by Scaggs himself and David Paich, “Lido Shuffle” climbed up to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also hit No. 6 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart.

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“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’

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Just about every single released from Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album Rumours is memorable. But I think “Don’t Stop” is somewhat underrated compared to the rest, at least in my opinion. This lovely Christine McVie-penned pop rock tune was a hit in the end, peaking at No. 3 on the Hot 100 within a few months of its release. It might not be as popular as “Dreams”, but this song is still a banger after all these years.

“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner from ‘Foreigner’

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This is easily the most memorable song on our list of classic rock hits from 1977 that every 70s kid can recall. And even non-70s kids know it. “Cold As Ice” remains one of Foreigner’s most memorable songs, with a chorus that is still unforgettable after all these years. This single from the band’s self-titled debut album made it all the way to No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart. It also did similarly well in Canada.

“Lyrically, the subject was based on the idea of the stereotypical cold-hearted, bad girl,” songwriter Mick Jones said of the concept of “Cold As Ice”. “The sort of woman Joan Crawford would play in a film… but it wasn’t aimed at anyone specific. Well, there was one girl at school that dumped me, so maybe that trauma stayed with me over the years and subconsciously filtered in!”

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)