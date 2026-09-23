4 Tim McGraw Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

A natural performer, Tim McGraw has always known how to deliver the stories in his songs. Here are some of his lyrics that still hit hard.

“Live Like You Were Dying”

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“And he said, ‘Someday I hope you get the chance / To live like you were dying.’”

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“Live Like You Were Dying”, which was written by Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman, sings about a man in his forties who has a life-altering realization. The song takes a look at his life during and after he struggles with an illness that changes his perspective on living.

“Don’t Take The Girl”

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“I’ll gladly take her place if you’ll let me / Make this my last request / Take me out of this world / God, please, don’t take the girl.”

This one is country storytelling at its finest. “Don’t Take The Girl” tells a story in three phases. First, McGraw sings about a little boy who wants to go fishing with his dad. As the story goes, he begs him not to bring a certain little girl along. Then, fast forward, and that boy is dating that girl. Wait a few more years, and suddenly that girl is his dying wife. He begs God not to take her away.

“Where The Green Grass Grows”

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“Raise our kids where the good Lord’s blessed / Point our rockin’ chairs towards the West / And plant our dreams where the peaceful river flows / Where the green grass grows.”

This song is all about chasing a life of simplicity, and how there’s beauty in things that aren’t flashy or attention-seeking. McGraw sings a clever spin on “the grass is greener on the other side” in this tune. It makes you think, perhaps the grass is greenest right where you are.

“Shotgun Rider”

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“I don’t ever wanna wake up / Looking into someone else’s eyes / Another voice calling me ‘baby’ / On the other end of the phone.”

“Shotgun Rider” is a true country love song. Written by Marv Green, Hillary Lindsey, and Troy Verges, it tells the story of a man who wants to commit to one woman only.

Photo by: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images