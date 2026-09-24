3 Glenn Frey Songs That Might Be Better Than What He Did With Eagles

Glenn Frey got his now-famous start as part of The Eagles, a band he founded with Don Henley. But after Eagles split, Frey went on to have a successful solo career, which he enjoyed while The Eagles were on an extended break. Henley released plenty of great songs on his own, including these three, which might sound even better than his incredible work with Eagles.

“You Belong To The City”

Play video

Frey’s first and only No. 1 single as a solo artist, Frey wrote “You Belong To The City” with Jack Tempchin. The song, out in 1985, was written for the hit TV show Miami Vice.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song says, “Nobody knows where you’re going / Nobody cares where you’ve been / ‘Cause you belong to the city / You belong to the night / Living in a river of darkness / Beneath the neon light.”

Frey plays almost all of the instruments on the track. He also appeared in several episodes of Miami Vice, including the one using this song. When The Eagles reunited on their Hell Freezes Over Tour, this song was included on their setlist.

“The Heat Is On”

Play video

A Top 5 single, “The Heat Is On” came out in 1984. A Top 5 single, “The Heat Is On” was written by Harold Faltermeyer and Keith Forsey, but it wasn’t written for one of Frey’s records. Instead, the song is part of the soundtrack for the Eddie Murphy film Beverly Hills Cop.

The chorus says, “The heat is on, the heat is on / The heat is on / Oh it’s on the street / The heat is… on.”

Frey earned one Grammy Award as a solo artist, and it is for this song. Frey later includes a version of this song on his 1993 Glenn Frey Live album.

“The One You Love”

Play video

Frey’s second single, and first Top 5 hit, Frey and Tempchin also wrote this heartbreaking song about being in love with someone who is in love with someone else. “The One You Love” is part of No Fun Aloud, Frey’s first solo album.

“The One You Love” says, “Are you gonna stay with the one who loves you / Or are you goin’ back to the one you love? / Someone’s gonna cry when they know they’ve lost you. Someone’s gonna thank the stars above.”

“The One You Love” is Frey’s biggest hit single from No Fun Aloud. The record also includes “That Girl”, a song Frey wrote with Bob Seger.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/GettyImages