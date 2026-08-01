3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2010s You Can Actually Work Out To

The 2010s boasted a lot of energy. The decade seemed supercharged. There were new possibilities, new voices, and new ideas in the air. It was something special, and those vibes were very much a part of the music of the day.

Here below, we wanted to explore a trio of tracks from the 2010s that knew how to imbue inspiration. These are three songs that could electrify (even during your exercise routines). Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2010s you can actually work out to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Whip My Hair” by Willow (Single, 2010)

Play video

Sometimes when you set out on a workout, you need music that will be repetitive. You don’t necessarily need to be challenged by key changes and tempo deviations. You need something strong and simple. Enter: “Whip My Hair” by Willow. The tune is relentless in the best of ways. Incredibly, Willow was just nine years old when she released this offering and its music video. What talent! Today, more than 15 years after its release, the song is still fun and very helpful during a workout.

“Shut Up And Dance” by Walk The Moon from ‘Talking Is Hard’ (2014)

Play video

Speaking of repetition, “Shut Up And Dance” by Walk The Moon also understood the assignment. The sleek, gleaming pop song is perfect both for the dance floor and the weight room. Let’s be honest, most of the time when we work out it’s so that we can look good when we go out. We want to be cutting a rug with our crush. So, shutting up, getting to the gym, working out, and then finding the dance floor—that’s a winning combination.

“Ex’s & Oh’s” by Elle King from ‘Love Stuff’ (2014)

Play video

Did someone mention relationships? Elle King gets it. She knows that people come and go in our lives. But the trick is to stay above it all. One-night stands, crushes, boyfriends, girlfriends—everything in life is fleeting. But while it all comes and goes, we can sing about our exes and ohs, so to speak. King gives us permission to do just that. And she does so on a song full of energy. It’s enough to get us to sweat buckets during our next workout.

Photo by Pierre Mouton/Getty Images for Acne