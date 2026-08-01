4 Songs From the 1970s That Made You Wish You Were at the Beach

Music has transportative qualities, and that includes mental trips to sun-soaked shorelines punctuated by palm trees and beachside condos. There’s a cool wind whipping off the ocean, and you can hear kids playing somewhere nearby. Seagulls squawk. You don’t have anything to do today besides lie in the sun.

For those of you lucky enough to call that your reality today: congratulations. We’re all really happy for you. For the rest of us, we’ll have to settle with listening to these four songs from the 1970s that make you wish you were at the beach.

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“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

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As the de facto figurehead of 1970s beach songs, we’d be remiss if we didn’t start this list with the late, great Jimmy Buffett. The song itself isn’t all that optimistic. (Sure, you’re in Margaritaville, but you’re wasting away, so…) Nevertheless, its strong association with the beach makes it by far the most relaxing, good-vibes song about an unlucky man getting drunk on tequila. Decades after its 1977 release, “Margaritaville” is still in regular rotation in beachside restaurants and clubs worldwide.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

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Mungo Jerry released “In The Summertime” as their debut single in June 1970, which made it the ideal new single to catch on the radio at the beach. The song features rustic instrumentation, like a jug, stomp box, and cabasa. It was a stunning success, topping the charts in seventeen countries, including the band’s native United Kingdom. The song’s opening lyrics are the perfect pairing for a beach day: “In the summertime, when the weather is high / You can stretch right up and touch the sky.”

“Summer Breeze” by Seals and Crofts

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There are few feelings as peaceful as lying on cool sand under warm sunshine while a gentle, misty breeze rolls off the waves crashing in front of you. Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit “Summer Breeze” captures this sensual combination perfectly. Even if the verses never explicitly mention a beach—in fact, the song itself centers around a narrator spending time at home—the chorus undeniably transports you to somewhere temperate and tropical. “Summer breeze makes me feel fine, blowin’ through the jasmine in my mind.”

“Everybody Loves The Sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity

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The quintessential 1970s summertime song for all locations, but especially beaches: “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” by Roy Ayers Ubiquity. The way the string synthesizer shimmers in the background makes you think of the way heatwaves wobble in the distance. This 1976 track is the ultimate beach day groove. It’s mellow, it’s sultry, and it’s almost meditative in the way it repeats “just bees and things and flowers.” The Roy Ayers Ubiquity offers an open invitation to “get down in the sunshine,” and how does one say no?

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