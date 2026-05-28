4 Country Classics Made Even Better by Unforgettable Harmonies

Tight harmonies are a staple in country music. Any country legend worth their salt can sing in two, three, and even four-part harmony. Though it’s not used as widely today, the melding of voices is what gives songs a classic country feel. If you want a reminder of what country used to sound like, revisit the four songs below that make beautiful use of harmony, and in turn, remind us of country’s roots.

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“Seven Bridges Road” — Dolly Parton

Several people have recorded “Seven Bridges Road,” with the most famous being The Eagles’ rendition. But Dolly Parton’s is also superb. Like the band’s version, this track has stunning harmonies throughout. Parton tapped several of her peers to help build on the song’s harmony, including Alison Krauss (who will later appear on this list). She brought an innate country DNA to this track, making this rock staple even more genre-bending than it already was.

“Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)” — The Judds

The chorus of The Judds’ “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)” is accented by stellar harmonies. While Parton’s song is a consistent harmony throughout, this track uses punctuated moments of layered vocals. This highlights the vocals’ blend even more. This song about nostalgia inevitably instills that feeling in us, thanks to its use of classic country harmonies.

“When I Call Your Name” — Vince Gill

Vince Gill has plenty of songs that have unbelievable harmonies, but the best is unarguably “When I Call Your Name.” Patty Loveless recorded background vocals on the track, highlighting their continual musical partnership. They proved why they worked with each other more than once on this track, with their vocals perfectly marrying each other. The harmony in this song helps convey the somber emotion of the lyrics. This song wouldn’t be half as effective without these harmonies.

“When You Say Nothing At All” — Alison Krauss

Circling back to Alison Krauss, we’re ending this list with her version of the Keith Whitley track, “When You Say Nothing At All.” The harmonies in Whitley’s version were stunning enough, but Krauss’ tender vocals up the ante. Though released in 1994, this song reminds us of a much more classic era of country. The harmonies transport us right back to what made country songs singular in their infancy.

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