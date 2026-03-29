3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1995 We Still Return To

The mid-1990s was a special time. Music fans could turn on the radio at any given point in the day and hear a wide range of music, from metal to grunge to pop to electronic to acoustic jam band. There was much to discover and even more to adore.

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Case in point: the bands honored at the awards shows during the middle of the 1990s remain all-timers. That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. Indeed, these are three classic rock American Music Award winners from 1995 we still return to often.

Counting Crows

Today, Counting Crows is experiencing something of a renaissance, thanks, in part, to the new documentary out about the band. But it all started for the band in the mid-90s thanks to the release of their 1993 LP, August and Everything After. That album included many a hit track, including “Round Here”, “Omaha”, and “Mr. Jones”. It catapulted the Bay Area-born band into stardom. And it also earned them the AMA for Favorite Alternative Artist at the 1995 show, beating out Green Day and Nine Inch Nails.

Nirvana

Nirvana lead vocalist and grunge icon Kurt Cobain died in April of 1994. About a year later, his band took home the AMA for Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist, beating out fellow grunge band Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots. In a way, Nirvana wasn’t appreciated in its time by awards bodies. Most of the trophies it received came after Cobain’s death. Not that he likely minded. Either way, Nirvana has since received plenty of flowers. It’s just too bad Cobain never got to sniff them.

Ace Of Base

In 1993, the Swedish-born band Ace Of Base released their album, The Sign. After that, life was never the same for the group. That record included hits like “All That She Wants” and “The Sign”. Not only was Ace Of Base on the radio all the time as a result, but they also took home many awards. Those include trophies at the American Music Awards in 1995 for Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group and Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist.

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