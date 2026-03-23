3 Classic Rock B-Sides That Were Never Supposed To Become Hits, but Somehow Took Over the Radio

It’s rare for a B-side to make it huge in the world of classic rock. But when it does happen, it’s always because the song itself is a really underrated gem. Let’s take a look at a few now-famous classic rock B-sides that weren’t supposed to be hits but became legendary anyway.

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“Maggie May” by Rod Stewart (1971)

“Maggie May” was released in 1971 as the B-side to “Reason To Believe”. The latter is a fine song, sure. But “Maggie May” was pure gold, and audiences knew it. This touchy song about a young man in a relationship with an older woman was an instant folk rock classic, peaking at No. 1 on the UK Singles chart and the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After it was released, radio stations began playing the B-side more than the A-side, and “Maggie May” became Stewart’s first massive hit as a solo artist.

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys (1966)

Why Capitol Records thought “God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys was anything other than the most beautiful song of its time is a mystery to me. Even Brian Wilson himself said that this song was his finest piece of work. And yet, it was tacked onto the B-side of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” instead of allowed to shine on its own.

“God Only Knows” peaked at No. 39 on the Hot 100 chart. It also made it to the Top 10 in a number of other countries. Today, it’s considered Brian Wilson’s signature song, and the likes of Paul McCartney and Jimmy Webb have cited the song as their favorite of all time.

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac (1976)

It’s been decades since the band members of Fleetwood Mac rejected this Stevie Nicks-penned classic for consideration on Rumours, and I’m still mad about it. I’m sure Nicks is, too. “Silver Springs” is easily one of the band’s best songs. And it was reserved as a measly B-side to “Go Your Own Way”. It’s one of the best classic rock B-sides of all time. “Silver Springs” eventually got the album release it deserved, but it took two decades for it to happen. A travesty, I say!

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