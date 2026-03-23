These 4 Romantic Duets From the 1980s Could Make Anyone Want To Fall in Love

The 1980s were a pivotal decade in music. A wide variety of music came out in that era, including plenty of love songs. Perhaps the only thing better than a love song is when two people combine their talents. These are four of the most romantic duets that came out in the 1980s, which could make anyone want to fall in love.

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“Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

From the 1982 film An Officer And A Gentleman, starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, “Up Where We Belong” came out in 1982. Sung by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes, the sweet song is written by Jack Nitzsche, Buffy Sainte-Marie, and Will Jennings.

“Up Where We Belong” says, “Love lift us up where we belong / Where the eagles cry / On a mountain high / Love lift us up where we belong / Far from the world below / Up where the clear winds blow.“

Five years after the release of “Up Where We Belong”, Warnes had another duet hit No. 1, also from a movie soundtrack. In 1987, she and Bill Medley released “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life”. The song is from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

“Next Time I Fall” by Peter Cetera and Amy Grant

In 1986, Peter Cetera and Amy Grant released “Next Time I Fall”. The song is on Solitude/Solitaire, Cetera’s second solo album. It also marks one of the first pop singles Grant released after spending almost her entire career up until this point as a gospel artist.

Written by Bobby Caldwell and Paul Gordon, the song is about being brave enough to give love another chance. The song says, “Tonight, oh I was thinking that you might / Be the one who breathes life in this heart of mine / Next time I fall in love / I’ll know better what to do / Next time I fall in love / Oh, the next time I fall in love / The next time I fall in love / It will be with you.”

“Why Don’t We Stay” by Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton

In 1983, Kenny Rogers and Sheena Easton released “Why Don’t We Stay”. Written by Bob Seger, who had a Top 10 single with the song after releasing it in 1978, it’s Rogers’ version with Easton that became a massive crossover hit for the pair.

“Why Don’t We Stay” says, “We’ve got tonight / Who needs tomorrow? / Let’s make it last / Let’s find a way / Turn out the light / Come take my hand now / We’ve got tonight, babe / Why don’t we stay?“

“Almost Paradise”

Loverboy’s Mike Reno and Heart’s Ann Wilson team up on “Almost Paradise“. Out in 1984, the song is written by Eric Carmen and Dean Pitchford. It appears on the soundtrack for Footloose, a blockbuster movie starring Kevin Bacon.

“Almost Paradise” says, “And all these dreams I saved for a rainy day / They’re finally coming true / I’ll share them all with you / ‘Cause now we hold the future in our hand / Oh, almost paradise / We’re knockin’ on heaven’s door / Almost paradise.”

According to Wilson, “Almost Paradise” set the precedent for other 80s duets.

“It was the first of its kind,” she tells Songfacts. “It was at the very dawning of the bombastic ballad era. I just think it was a great song. A killer song.”

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