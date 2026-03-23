4 Dolly Parton Fashion Moments That Prove She Will Never Go Out of Style

Dolly Parton has had so many eras throughout her long career, but one thing that never quite changes is her sense of style. Here are some of Dolly’s best outfits, from the 80s to now.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sporting A Beaded Gown In 1983 and 1986

Dolly graced us with this outfit not once but twice. The first time was at the Dominion Theatre in London, England. The second was at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois. From 1983 to 1986, Dolly released her iconic duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands In The Stream”, released several Top 10 hits, and even opened the iconic Dollywood Theme Park. In the late 80s, Parton would transition back to her country roots with albums like White Limozeen.

A Vision in Gold and Red on ‘The Johnny Carson Show’

On The Johnny Carson Show in 1990, Dolly looked absolutely dazzling in this red dress with gold tassels and embellishments. It was during this appearance on the show that Parton recounted growing up in the Smoky Mountains and an early memory of the first Christmas that her family had an electric tree.

“I remember a very special Christmas that was very special to all of us,” she told Johnny Carson. “I must’ve been about eight or ten years old, and my mother had never had a wedding ring.” Dolly’s parents, Robert Lee and Avie Lee, were only 15 and 17 when they got married and were unable to afford fancy jewelry. So that year, her dad decided to buy her mom a ring as a gift and hide it somewhere in the house for the kids to find. Whoever found it, Dolly explained, got the only other Christmas present as a reward.

White and Rhinestones in Glastonbury

During this performance in 2014, Dolly wore a stunning white suit adorned with rhinestones as she performed iconic hits like “Jolene” and “Coat Of Many Colors”. Dolly’s known for her signature acrylic nails, which actually played a role in the writing of “9 to 5” back in the 80s. On the track, if you listen closely, you can hear the clickety-clack coming from Dolly’s nails. While in Glastonbury, the icon wore rhinestones on her hands to complement her usual getup.

I guess when you’re performing for nearly 200,000 people, you gotta go all out.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit

Dolly Parton and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Name a more iconic combination. During the halftime show for the 2023 Thanksgiving game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, Dolly Parton wowed the audience with performances of “Jolene”, “9 to 5”, and “We Are the Champions/We Will Rock You”. The then-77-year-old also wowed onlookers with her outfit, which featured the iconic blue cropped shirt and short white shorts famously worn by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. I swear, this woman doesn’t age.

Photo by: Harry Langdon/Getty Images