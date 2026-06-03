“He Will Remain a Symbol of the Joy Music Has Brought to My Life”: Celine Dion Mourns the Death of a Disney Icon

While establishing himself as an R&B singer with albums like Peabo and Paradise, Peabo Bryson eventually caught the attention of Disney. When working on the iconic film Beauty and the Beast, the producers needed the right voice to pair with the legendary Celine Dion. Having to collaborate with the Queen of the Power Ballads is no easy task. But Bryson rose to the occasion and made history. Sadly, after a lifetime in the spotlight, Bryson passed away at 75.

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On May 31, it was reported that Bryson had suffered a stroke. Only two days later, the singer passed away in Marietta, Georgia. Leaving behind an ongoing legacy, his impact wasn’t forgotten as his former duet partner, Dion, took a moment to remember the voice that brought the soundtrack for Beauty and the Beast to life. He returned to Disney for another collaboration. This time it was with Regina Belle on “A Whole New World.” Both duets won Bryson a Grammy Award.

I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was… pic.twitter.com/ti8Tba33Or — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 3, 2026

Posting a throwback image of them together, Dion recalled the incredible talent he possessed. “I’m heartbroken to hear that we lost Peabo Bryson today. His incredible voice and his kind spirit embodied the beauty of song and performance. He was so wonderful and generous to me all those years ago, when we recorded Beauty and the Beast. He made me so comfortable, as I was just learning to sing in English. He will remain for me always as a real symbol of the joy that music has brought to my life. His voice and his talent will be missed…”

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Peabo Bryson Never Stopped Performing

Gaining over 100,000 views, fans also filled the comments with love for Bryson and his timeless voice.

“Such sad news. I first listened to your Beauty and the Beast duet with him when I was 1 year old. It is timeless.” “Beauty and the Beast was such a beautiful song etched in my mind forever as background music while raising my young family. I’m sure Peabo is part of a heavenly choir now. “ “What an amazing duet you both did, and I’m saddened to hear of his death. May he forever Rest in peace.” “Your duet with him for Beauty And The Beast imo is still the standard for 90s duets to me. What you two did for that song and film by extension was pure magic.”

Although Bryson won two Grammy Awards for his work with Disney, the singer was far more than a friend to Mickey Mouse. At the time of his death, Bryson was preparing to release his newest album, Grace, which celebrated his 50 years in music.

From soulful R&B classics to unforgettable Disney ballads, Bryson created songs that became part of people’s lives. As fans and loved ones continue to honor his legacy, his music remains a lasting reminder of the passion he brought to every performance.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)