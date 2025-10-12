3 Classic Rock Bands Who Had Their Own Cartoons

They say that there is nothing better to pair with a cartoon than a bowl of cereal. It is the stuff that magical Saturday mornings are made of, after all. But there may just be one thing that goes better with cartoons than Cinnamon Toast Crunch. And that’s classic rock, of course. But we aren’t the only ones who think so.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cartoons + classic rock. That’s what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to showcase three times classic rock bands got the animated treatment. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands who actually had their own cartoons.

KISS

Guess what you didn’t know you wanted, but now you can’t get enough of? That’s right, KISS and Scooby-Doo. The face-painted rockers linked up with the kid (and canine) mystery solvers for one big epic animated movie. Indeed, in 2015, fans were given the gift of Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock And Roll Mystery. And life hasn’t been the same since!

The Jackson 5

Not only were the Jackson 5 wowing fans with their lively, positive rock music in the 1970s, but they also had their own animated TV series in the early part of the decade. Indeed, if you turned on the television in 1971 or 1972, you might have caught one of the 23 episodes of Jackson 5ive, the animated series about the band. Today, you can find many of the episodes on YouTube—thank goodness!

The Beatles

Most classic rock fans know about the movies that the Fab Four released in their heyday. But did you know there was also a Beatles animated TV series, which ran from 1965 to 1967. What a time to be alive! But that was the thing about the band, their personas were as big as their songs. That made them perfect for an animated show. And this one ran for 39 episodes!

Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage