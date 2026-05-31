Looking Back at the Brief but Brilliant British Band Haircut 100’s Lone US Hit

Longevity wasn’t always in the cards for bands who came of age in the 80s. But even those bands that didn’t have the staying power occasionally left something indelible behind before they flamed out.

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The British band Haircut 100 lasted just a single album before their lead singer and chief songwriter was out. But that one album still holds up as an 80s classic, spurred on by “Love Plus One”, the band’s lone hit in the US.

A Sudden Rise

Haircut 100 started with the musical partnership of Nick Heyward and Les Nemes, who played in some bands together in the late 70s. In 1980, the two moved to London, which is where they met Graham Jones.

That trio decided upon their unique group name during a brainstorming session where they just kept coming up with ideas until they picked the one that made them laugh the most. Eventually, they grew to a sextet. In that span, they added an extra percussionist and a saxophone player to give them some musical capabilities beyond the typical rock band structure.

In 1981, their debut single, “Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)”, made Haircut 100 an immediate sensation in the UK as a Top 5 hit. During the making of their debut album Pelican West, they switched drummers, finally solidifying their lineup. The LP arrived in early 1982.

Pleasing “Plus”

Haircut 100 immediately established themselves on their debut album as a band that couldn’t be pinned down. Different genres seemed to flow imperceptibly in and out of each song, resulting in effervescent pop. The meaning of Nick Heyward’s lyrics could be hard to discern, but they were always engaging and memorable.

In Great Britain, Pelican West spun off three huge hits. But in America, only “Love Plus One” made it past the gatekeepers. And even that track, spurred on by a video that highlighted the band’s whimsy and unique sense of style, only crawled to No. 37 on the charts. Maybe it’s because it came in with the song just ahead of the year of the British New Wave’s biggest impact on the US.

Haircut 100’s record company wanted another album before 1982 was over. That demand put intense pressure on Heyward, who essentially stopped showing up to sessions, forcing the band to move on without him. They released one album without him in 1984 and then disbanded.

Behind the Lyrics of “Love Plus One”

“Love Plus One” sweeps you away via tripping rhythms and playful percussion touches. In that context, you don’t really notice much that the lyrics are quite minimal. And what is there doesn’t exactly add up to a linear story. “I went off the Rhine,” Heyward begins. “Without saying good goodbye.”

Then there’s this immortal couplet in the pre-chorus: “Where does it go from here? Is it down to the lake I fear?” Just what is going on in that lake, pray tell? Later, Heyward insists, “Give love some soul.” More questions in the chorus. Like what’s with all the ringing? And what does Heyward mean by the title phrase?

Those mysteries remain in the same way that this song remains as captivating as the day it was released. These days, there’s talk of a new Haircut 100 album with Nick Heyward back in the fold. Let’s hope that means they give us more ridiculously catchy mysteries like “Love Plus One”.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)