3 Rock Songs From 1968 That Still Sound Amazing Today

The year 1968 became a pretty significant year in rock music, although most people likely didn’t know it at the time. In 1968, some of the most legendary rock songs were released, including these three. Fortunately, these classics still sound just as amazing today, even after all these years.

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“I Got The Feelin’” by James Brown

“I Got The Feelin’” became both a pop-rock and R&B hit for James Brown. The title track of a record also released in 1968, Brown is the sole writer of “I Got The Feeling”.

One of his signature songs, “I Got The Feelin’” says, “I got the feelin’, baby / Baby, sometimes I’m up / Sometimes I’m down / My heart, I’m around the town / I’m level with the ground, baby / I said level with the ground / Well, baby, you treat me / You treat me bad.“

Interestingly, a nine-year-old Michael Jackson reportedly used this song to audition for Motown Records as part of The Jackson 5.

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

“Born To Be Wild” is Steppenwolf’s first Top 5 single. From their eponymous freshman record, “Born To Be Wild” was written by Mars Bonfire. The song says, “Like a true nature’s child / We were born, born to be wild / We can climb so high / I never wanna die / Born to be wild / Born to be wild.”

Steppenwolf’s biggest hit, Bonfire was unsure of the song when he wrote it.

“‘Born To Be Wild’ didn’t stand out initially,” Bonfire admits. “Even the publishers at Leeds Music didn’t take it as the first or second song I gave them. They got it only because I signed as a staff writer. Luckily, it stood out for Steppenwolf. It’s like a fluke rather than an achievement, though.”

The song is also part of the soundtrack for the 1969 film Easy Rider.

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye

“I Heard It Through The Grapevine” is written by Norman Whitfield and Barrett Strong. Before Gaye released the uptempo tune, it was released by Gladys Knight & The Pips in 1967, becoming a No. 1 hit for them. One year later, Gaye’s version returned “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” to the top of the charts. Gaye includes “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” on his In The Groove project.

The song says, “Don’t you know that I heard it through the grapevine / Not much longer would you be mine / Oh I heard it through the grapevine / Oh I’m just about to lose my mind / Honey, honey yeah / I heard it through the grapevine / Not much longer would you be mine baby.”

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