3 Classic Rock Guitarists From Iconic Bands Who Went Solo

Once a band becomes successful, it’s tempting for bandmates to begin flirting with the idea of moving on without the others. It’s risky business, especially for a lead guitarist. Many have done it and experienced varying degrees of success. However, they are always operating under the giant shadows of the iconic bands they leave, like the classic rock guitarists here.

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George Harrison

Paul McCartney and John Lennon held a kind of songwriting tyranny over George Harrison during The Beatles’ groundbreaking career. Though few would argue about the songwriting genius of both Lennon and McCartney, the fact remains that Harrison penned some of The Beatles’ most beloved tracks: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Something”, and “Here Comes The Sun”. So it shouldn’t have been a surprise when Harrison dropped his masterpiece triple album, All Things Must Pass, which is my favorite post-Beatles solo LP.

Also, “Handle With Care” was supposed to be a Harrison B-side. Instead, it launched The Traveling Wilburys, Harrison’s supergroup with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne.

Noel Gallagher

Considering Noel Gallagher’s defining song “Wonderwall” has origins with Harrison’s 1968 soundtrack album, it’s fitting to talk about the Oasis guitarist’s solo run with his band, the High Flying Birds. It’s a small miracle that the Gallagher brothers survived all the way to 2009 before finally imploding, and exploding one of Noel’s prized guitars in a pre-show clash with Liam. Following the supernova heights of Britpop, Oasis lumbered toward an exit before a breakup many assumed was inevitable. Liam formed Beady Eye with his remaining bandmates, and Noel, inspired by Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Noel opened his solo run with three straight No. 1 albums in the U.K. (The fourth, and most recent, Council Skies, peaked at No. 2.) The Liam-less albums feature guest spots from Johnny Marr and are buoyed by Noel’s anthemic choruses.

Eric Clapton

Perhaps Eric Clapton set the standard for a guitarist leaving a successful band to go solo. But Clapton was in and out of multiple iconic bands before striking out on his own. He had helped lead Britain’s blues revival in the 1960s with The Yardbirds, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek And The Dominos—which doesn’t exhaust other high-profile appearances, including with The Beatles.

But the guitarist whom many called “God” always seemed restless. After battling addiction, his second solo LP, 461 Ocean Boulevard, topped the Billboard 200, and his decades-long solo career has left behind a sprawling catalog with hits like “I Shot The Sheriff”, “Wonderful Tonight”, “Cocaine”, “Lay Down Sally”, and “Tears In Heaven”.

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