Most People Forget These 4 Otis Redding Songs, but They Are Truly Incredible

When people think of Otis Redding songs, most people first think of “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay”, and with good reason. The song, Redding’s first No.1 hit, remains the biggest song of his career. It also came out in early 1968, only weeks after the singer was tragically killed in a plane crash.

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“(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” is certainly noteworthy. Still, it isn’t Redding’s only hit. These are four of Redding’s other songs, which are also truly incredible.

“I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”

Redding’s first Top 5 single, “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long”, came out in 1965. Written by Redding and Jerry Butler, the song appears on his third studio album, Otis Blue/Otis Redding Sings Soul.

“I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” says, “You are tired, and you want to be free / My love is growing stronger, as you become a habit to me / Oh, I’ve been loving you too long / I don’t wanna stop now.”

Ike Turner and Tina Turner recorded a version of “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” for their 1969 Outta Season record.

“Try A Little Tenderness”

One of Redding’s more well-known songs, “Try A Little Tenderness”, written by Jimmy Campbell, Reg Connelly, and Henry Woods, was first released in 1932 by the Ray Noble Orchestra. But it is Redding’s version, out in 1966, that is known by most people. Redding’s version appears on his Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul. It is the final record he released before he passed away.

“Try A Little Tenderness” says, “You know she’s waiting / Just anticipating / For things that she’ll never, never, never, never possess, yeah yeah / But while she’s there waiting, without them / Try a little tenderness / That’s all you gotta do.”

Before Redding’s version, Aretha Franklin recorded “Try A Little Tenderness” in 1962. The song is not one of her many hit singles.

“These Arms Of Mine”

Redding’s first Top 20 single, “These Arms Of Mine” is on his freshman Pain In My Heart project. Redding is the only writer of the song.

A song about love lost, “These Arms Of Mine” says, “These arms of mine / They are lonely / Lonely and feeling blue / These arms of mine / They are yearning / Yearning from wanting you.”

“I’ve Got Dreams To Remember”

“I’ve Got Dreams To Remember” is on The Immortal Otis Redding. It is the second album of Redding’s music after his death. Written by Redding, his wife Zelma Redding, and Joe Rock, “I’ve Got Dreams To Remember” became a Top 10 hit.

The sad song says, “Honey, I saw you there last night / Another man’s arms holding you tight / Nobody knows what I feel inside / All I know, I walked away and cried / I’ve got dreams, dreams to remember.”

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