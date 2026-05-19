The Guess Who Immortalized the World’s Most Popular DJ in “Clap For The Wolfman”

Once upon a time, radio disc jockeys exerted power almost equal to the musicians whose music they played. Some even turned into national celebrities, instantly recognizable when seen as well as heard.

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In the 60s and 70s, Wolfman Jack, with his distinctive growling voice and lupine looks, stood on top of the DJ heap. And The Guess Who immortalized him in the 1974 hit single “Clap For The Wolfman”, even getting Jack in on the act.

Who Slumps

Few Canadian bands made their mark in the United States like The Guess Who. Powered by the one-two songwriting punch of Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, the group churned out hits in the late 60s and early 70s with a regularity that many of their American and British counterparts would have envied.

But the band hit a rough patch when Bachman decided to leave the group in 1971. He had recently converted to the Mormon religion, and he didn’t think that went with The Guess Who’s lifestyle. Although the band enjoyed a few hits in his absence, they were in a bit of a slump when they started recording the 1974 album Road Food.

When composing songs for the record, Guess Who guitarist Kurt Winter and bassist Bill Wallace came up with a lurching groove. They were originally calling the song “Clap For Napoleon”. But Burton Cummings came up with a much better idea for the song title.

They Know Jack

The Guess Who had plenty of experience with Wolfman Jack (nee Robert Smith) from appearing on the music television show Midnight Special. Cummings not only changed the lyrics to make the song an ode to the DJ, but he also thought he might invite the Wolfman to appear on the song.

At first, Wolfman Jack felt unsure about the idea. But when he heard the track, he knew that the band was onto something. He hit the studio when he was in Canada to record his part, which was largely based on his radio shtick.

“Clap For The Wolfman” soared up the charts to No. 6 in America in 1974, a huge comeback for the band. But it wasn’t enough to keep them afloat for much longer. The Guess Who, at least in their original incarnation, called it a day a year later.

Behind the Lyrics of “Clap For The Wolfman”

The verses of “Clap For The Wolfman” tell a tale of sexual frustration, as the narrator keeps trying to seduce his girl, only to be shut down: “She said I don’t want to know.” But that part of the song mostly plays second fiddle to Wolfman Jack’s improvisational patter throughout the track.

“Everybody talks about the Wolfman’s Pompitous of Love,” he chuckles, quoting Steve Miller’s “The Joker”, a big hit from that era. Later, Jack dispenses this piece of wisdom: “It’s all according to how your boogaloo situation stands, you understand.”

The Guess Who made it simple in the refrain. “Clap for the Wolfman, he gonna rate your record high,” they sing. This particular record may have been a novelty of sorts. But the band knew just which DJ to bring into the fold to make it something special.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images