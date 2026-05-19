3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Deserve a Second Listen

Sometimes songs can get lost in the proverbial cracks. They’re here, and then they’re gone—like that. The new craze, the new fad takes over, and what was once your most played track on iTunes has since become yesterday’s playlist.

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But that doesn’t always mean what’s in the past should stay there. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from recent decades that should be revisited. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 2000s that deserve a second listen.

“Heaven” by Los Lonely Boys from ‘Los Lonely Boys’ (2003)

Los Lonely Boys’ 2004 self-titled album is a no-skips banger. There isn’t a bad track on the record. There are thoughtful instrumental songs, raucous rock numbers, and that indefinable quality that comes from a band comprised of family members (in this case, three brothers). Check out the Texas-born group’s hit single “Heaven” from that record, or dive into others from it like “Crazy Dream” and “Dime Mi Amor”. It’s an instant classic.

“Collide” by Howie Day from ‘Stop All The World Now’ (2004)

Those who came of age in the late 1990s and early 2000s remember Howie Day. He was one of the stars of the file-sharing era. Bootleg acoustic tracks and covers from underground shows would pop up on Napster all the time. Day was renowned for his imitations of artists like Dave Matthews and Bono. So, when he made it big with his 2004 major label release, Stop All The World Now, fans were happy. Check out the polished rendition of “Collide” from that album above, or feel free to explore those bootleg tracks again.

“1234” by Feist from ‘The Reminder’ (2007)

Feist is a vibe. More than any song or lyric or music video, the Canadian-born songwriter and performer is a feeling. She’s cool and she’s creative. She’s insightful and she’s interesting. She might have a picnic on the roof, or she might win a Pulitzer Prize. But when you put on one of her tracks, you know that you will feel good. Like a sweater you’re fond of just came out of the laundry. So, while “1234” is a song for the ages, Feist is a vibe for them, too. Dive back in!

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