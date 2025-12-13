Five Tidbits Behind the Songs on The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’

The Magical Mystery Tour film made by The Beatles baffled viewers and miffed critics upon its release in 1967. But the music that emanated from the movie stands as some of the most innovative and thrilling of the band’s career.

Many of these songs have become standards in the repertoire, which means they’re quite well-known. But how well do you know the stories behind their creation?

Paul’s Presses On

Paul McCartney served as the driving force of the Magical Mystery Tour project. He worried that the other members of the group might falter a bit in the wake of manager Brian Epstein’s death earlier in 1967. Thus, he pushed forward with the film idea even before it was fully fleshed out. Feeling he needed a theme song to introduce the project, he also spearheaded the “Magical Mystery Tour” song. In it, McCartney takes on the role of a carnival barker, inviting everyone to take the mystical journey.

The Guru’s First Appearance

In 1968, The Beatles released the White Album, an album where several songs were influenced by either the teachings or the behavior of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. But the so-called “Giggling Guru” left his impression on “The Fool On The Hill” well before that. The Fab Four had already visited him in 1967 when he held a seminar of sorts on his meditation techniques. Paul McCartney thought of the Maharishi when writing the song, which also includes McCartney playing the recorder.

All Four One

For the most part, The Beatles’ songs were credited to John Lennon and Paul McCartney, even when one of the pair had little to do with the writing. Then there were George Harrison’s songs, which were credited to him alone. Ringo Starr hadn’t done much writing by that point in time and hadn’t yet received a solo credit. Since “Flying” was an instrumental jam concocted by the four men in the studio, they decided to credit all four members on the track. That was the first time that happened on an official Beatles’ release.

Awaiting On Your All

“Blue Jay Way” has to go down as one of the spookiest songs in Beatles history, in part because of the slurring chords George Harrison played on the organ. Harrison actually lived through the events of the song. While renting a house in Los Angeles on the titular street, he awaited some friends of his who were supposed to join him. But they somehow got themselves lost on the winding streets of Los Angeles. As he slowly became weary, he made the most of his time by penning this track.

Positively Shakespearean

So much is going on during “I Am The Walrus” that you could listen to it every day for a year and find something new each time. John Lennon threw everything at the wall in terms of the writing and the production. He was mostly trying to intentionally confuse listeners who were trying to find something in his lyrics. Towards the end of the song, you can hear voices in some sort of heated conversation. These came from a BBC version of King Lear that Lennon tacked on just for kicks.

