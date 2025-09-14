3 Classic Rock Songs by David Bowie We Can’t Stop Singing

David Bowie was magnetic. Whether you were glancing upon a photo of the artist, hearing one of his songs, seeing him in a movie, or just admiring him from across the street, it was easy to get lost in Bowie’s aura. His very energy. Musically, he was one of a kind. A singular creative who knew how to give fans what they both wanted and needed.

Below, we wanted to explore three songs by Bowie that we adore. Indeed, three songs by the artist that we simply can’t get out of our heads. These are three classic rock songs from the British-born talent that we can’t stop singing.

“Let’s Dance” from ‘Let’s Dance’ (1983)

When David Bowie tells you to dance, you listen. And on this 1983 track from the album of the same name, he does just that. Bowie, in some ways, was a walking party. His vibrant energy, classic songs, stirring smile, and dashing appearance was enough to inspire anyone to celebrate, to go the extra mile for the sake of mirth. And this song shows that talent. Put it on at your next shindig and within moments your guests will be singing and dancing. It’s quite the magic trick.

“Changes” from ‘Hunky Dory’ (1972)

The only constant in the world, ironically, is change. So, smartly, Bowie wrote a song about it. Things are always changing. It’s our job to embrace those changes as best we can. And the task is made that much easier if we have a remarkable, even magnetic soundtrack. That’s just what Bowie gave the world with this 1972 classic. It’s time to face the changes. To own them. You can’t run from it. So you might as well sing and dance a little.

“Space Oddity” from ‘David Bowie’ (1969)

For anyone who has ever wanted to go into outer space, this song is for you. While it’s not exactly getting up there with a rocket ship, it might just be the next best thing. Bowie makes you feel as if you’ve left Earth’s atmosphere. His tone and language get the gears in your mind to turn as if maybe, just maybe, you’ve left gravity behind. Maybe now you’re an astronaut. Major Tom. Yes, you are! Now, what is it like to dance and belt out Bowie lyrics as you approach the moon?

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns