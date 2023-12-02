3 Movies Every David Bowie Fan Should See

While the filmography for the iconic British-born singer/songwriter David Bowie is extensive, we thought we would try to whittle down the number of offerings for fans to just three. Yes, it’s a near impossible task.

Bowie, known for his keen, catchy lyricism and his glamorous presentations is not only a legend in rock music but he’s also a hero to many, someone who helped them understand themselves better. Even since his death in 2016, Bowie’s legend has seemingly only increased.

Yes, he’s not just perfect on wax and radio waves, he’s excellent to witness on the silver and small screens. So, without further ado, here are three movies every David Bowie fan should see.

Moonage Daydream (2022)

This 2022 documentary takes advantage of previously unreleased film from the singer’s own archives, the first movie to be authorized by Bowie’s estate. The Grammy-nominated doc features concert footage, narration and plenty of glam photographs and interviews with the icon. If you ever wanted to get up close and personal with the rocker, this is your chance. Check a trailer for the work here below.

Labyrinth (1986)

A cult classic, this 1986 movies stars Bowie along with a young Jennifer Connelly and many imaginative puppets created by the legendary Jim Henson. In fact, Henson directs the picture, which is also produced by Star Wars creator George Lucas. Yeesh what a crew. Dive deep into worlds of imagination, stirred by the ominous Bowie as the film’s villain. Check out a trailer for the classic here below.

Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1979)

This 1979 concert film includes footage shot from a 1973 Bowie show in London. The movie comes from D.A. Pennebaker, known for his close chronicling of other truly significant contributions to the history of rock, including documentaries on Bob Dylan and the hallowed Monterey International Pop Festival. In this concert doc, Bowie announces the retirement of his Ziggy Stardust character, which sent shock waves through fans. Check out a trailer for the movie here below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images