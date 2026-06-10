3 Rock Songs From 1983 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time

The 80s have long been considered one of the most memorable decades in rock music, and with good reason. Some of the best songs were released in that decade, including these three. All out in 1983, they are so good, they make me wish I could travel back in time to listen to them again and again.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

A multi-platinum hit for Bonnie Tyler, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” was written by Jim Steinman. On Tyler’s Faster Than The Speed Of Night album, “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” became a four-week No.1 single for Tyler. It is the biggest single of Tyler’s career.

The song was originally more than six and a half minutes long. It was edited down for radio, still coming in at more than five minutes and 30 seconds.

“Total Eclipse Of The Heart” says, “(Turn around, bright eyes) / Every now and then I fall apart / (Turn around, bright eyes) / Every now and then I fall apart / / And I need you now tonight / And I need you more than ever / And if you only hold me tight / We’ll be holding on forever / And we’ll only be making it right / ‘Cause we’ll never be wrong.”

“She Works Hard For The Money” by Donna Summer

An anthem for working women everywhere, Donna Summer makes “She Works Hard For The Money” the title track of a record that was also released in 1983. Written by Summer and Michael Omartian, “She Works Hard For The Money” is based on Summer’s own life.

“She Works Hard For The Money” says, “She works hard for the money / So hard for it, honey / She works hard for the money / So you better treat her right.” After “She Works Hard For The Money”, Summer had other hits at radio. But this song is her final No. 1 single.

“Faithfully” by Journey

Most 80s kids can likely sing every single word of “Faithfully” by Journey. On their Frontiers record, “Faithfully” is written by band member Jonathan Cain.

“Faithfully” was inspired by the toll life as a touring musician takes on the significant other left at home. The song says, “They say that the road ain’t no place to start a family / Right down the line it’s been you and me / And lovin’ a music man ain’t always what it’s supposed to be / Oh, girl, you stand by me / I’m forever yours. Faithfully.”

One of Journey’s biggest hits, Cain later said it was God who gave him the song.

Photo by Jean-Jacques BERNIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images