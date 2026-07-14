3 Classic Rock Songs From 1979 That Sound Like the End of the Party

In the mood for some classic rock songs from 1979 to listen to on your long walk home at night after a big party? These songs are go-tos for such a playlist. They really do sound like the end of a party, friendship, relationship, era, and everything in between. Let’s look at a few classic rock jams with a “finality” vibe, shall we?

“The Sad Café” by Eagles from ‘The Long Run’

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How about a little bit of a deep cut by Eagles? “The Sad Café” might just be the strongest end-of-the-line song on this list. It’s a ballad that feels more like an elegy of sorts after you listen to it very closely. This slow and gentle song is dripping with nostalgia and acknowledgment of an era gone by. And it was gloomy enough to add some balance to an otherwise high-energy album.

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“The Sad Café” was never released as a single. But I can’t help but think it would have done numbers if it had.

“Take The Long Way Home” by Supertramp from ‘Breakfast In America’

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This Supertramp song is about the unique vibe of wandering the streets to avoid going back to an empty house. It’s one of the finest songs from Breakfast In America. Songwriter Roger Hodgson has said that “Take The Long Way Home” has a little bit of a double meaning, too.

“I’m talking about not wanting to go home to the wife, take the long way home to the wife because she treats you like part of the furniture, but there’s a deeper level to the song, too,” said Hodgson. “I really believe we all want to find our home, find that place in us where we feel at home, and to me, home is in the heart and that is really, when we are in touch with our heart and we’re living our life from our heart, then we do feel like we found our home.”

“Storms” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Tusk’

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Quite a few quiet burners from Tusk could have made it to our list of classic rock songs from 1979 that sound like the end of a party. I went with “Storms” because it has a very sad, lamenting energy that fits that bill quite beautifully. Stevie Nicks wrote it about the fallout following her affair with Mick Fleetwood and the guilt she felt for the marriage that fell apart because of it.

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